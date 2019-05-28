Home

Donna Kuhn Luginbyhl, 94, passed away peacefully, May 4, 2019 at 6:45a.m., in her own bed on the old Luginbyhl place, 3 miles southwest of Stinnett, TX. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Stinnett with Kade Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at the Lieb Cemetery in Stinnett under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Born in Warren, Ohio, Donna grew up in Lehigh and Colgate, Oklahoma. she moved to Stinnett as a teenager and eloped with O. Weldon Luginbyhl, Sr. when she was 17 years old. She was a devoted and self-sacrificing mother to Weldon, Jr. and Judith Luginbyhl Bretthauer. Weldon, Jr. passed away in 2011 and Weldon, Sr. passed away in 1987.
Donna is survived by daughter, Judith Luginbyhl Bretthauer and husband, Sergio T. Miranda; three grandchildren, Rhett Bretthauer, Wesley Luginbyhl and Kristian Luginbyhl and three great-grandchil- dren, Olyvia Bradley, Atticus Luginbyhl and Stella Lubinbyhl. Other survivors are Rhonda Rhoten Luginbyhl, and Norma Luginbyhl
Published in Borger News Herald on May 29, 2019
