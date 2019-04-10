Donnie Bryce McDaniel, 91, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.



Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home.



Donnie was born October 12, 1927 in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Orval McDaniel and Jewel Waggoner McDaniel. He married Imogene Walker on September 18, 1949 in Borger. Donnie worked for Phillips Refinery for 37 years starting out as an operator and then becoming an insulator. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Donnie enjoyed fishing, being outside doing yard work and spending time with his grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Imogene McDaniel; and siblings, Victor Lee McDaniel, Dale McDaniel, Lile McDaniel, Deloris McCart and Everett Dean Waggoner.



Survivors include his sons, Michael McDaniel and wife Elaine of Fritch, Bryce McDaniel and wife Rowaida of Columbia, South Carolina; daughters, Tracey Burlison of Amarillo, Trisha Newberry and husband Paul of Amarillo; grandchildren, Michael McDaniel (Devin), Aaron McDaniel (Jennifer), Melissa Elliott (Joseph), Megan Larsen Fallehy (Kevin), Holly Adams (Caleb), Regina McDaniel, Tristan McDaniel; great grandchildren, Gabriel McDaniel, Damien McDaniel, Nicholas McDaniel, Hailey McDaniel, Madison McDaniel, Jade Reeves, Jonathan Elliott; two nephews; and seven nieces; and a host of extended family.