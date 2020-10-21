Dorothea "Dottie" Maxine Fenimore Mack, 94, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Dottie was born in a stone house in Peru, Iowa to the late Brian and Leona Fenimore.



Dottie met and married the love of her life, Gene Mack, on May 18, 1944. Together they had two wonderful daughters, Vickie and Teresa. She taught Sunday School at First Christian Church in Truro, Iowa and First Methodist Church in Wheeler, Texas. She belonged to the Eastern Stars and assisted with the Rainbow girls. Dottie was a member of the Ladies VFW auxiliary for 33 years. Dottie also liked to serve her community by volunteering at the Borger Hospital working in the gift shop, Helping Hands, the Borger Community Center and the Hutchinson County Museum.



Dottie and Gene began square dancing in 1960, holding many offices in the Panhandle Square Dance Association. She was an excellent seamstress beginning when she would make pinafores and dresses for her daughters; and later making square dance dresses. Dottie also was a master bridge player.



Dottie is survived by her daughter Teresa Sandlin, grandson Chip Lewis, great-grandson Parker Lewis, great-grandson Rees Lewis, granddaughter Angela Conway, grandson-in-law Troy Conway, great-granddaughter Chelsea Hollenbeck, great-grandson-in-law Ryan Hollenbeck, great-grandson Christopher Conway, great-granddaughter-in-law RayAnn Conway, great-great-grandson Noah Conway, great-great-granddaughter Trinity Conway, great-granddaughter Candace Copeland, great-grandson-in-law Justin Copeland, grandson Jimmy Hagerman, granddaughter-in-law Donita Hagerman, great-granddaughter Paige Hagerman, great-granddaughter Sarah Hagerman, grandson Ronald Hagerman, great-granddaughter Ashley Riese, great-grandson-in-law Scott Riese, great-great-grandson Kaden Riese, great-great-granddaughter Emily Riese, great-grandson Joshua Hagerman, great-granddaughter Amber Hagerman, great-granddaughter Rainee Hagerman, great-granddaughter Madison Hagerman, niece Tana Cofer, niece Michelle Bundy, and sister-in-law Jan Fenimore.



Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Albert Eugene Mack, daughter Vickie Jeane Mack, father William Fenimore, mother Leona Fenimore, father-in-law Ronald Mack and mother-in-law Grace Roby Mack, brother Richard (Dick) Fenimore, and grandson Chuck Dewayne Hagerman.



A Gathering to Share Memories of Dottie will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, 1038 West Plantation Drive, Clute, Texas. A Celebration of Dottie's Life will follow at 2:00 pm.



There will be a visitation for Dottie at Kale Funeral Home in Truro, Iowa on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. A Graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Young Cemetery in Truro, Iowa.



