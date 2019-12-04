|
|
Dorothy Imogene Winters entered into her Heavenly home Monday, November 24, 2019 in Amarillo.
She was born January 29, 1931 at Haskell, Texas to George Burnett and Verna Fraley Tatum. On July 17, 1946, Jackie Clyde "J.C." Winters and Dorothy Imogene Tatum were married at Haskell, Texas.
Dorothy worked as a clerk at Bypass Grocery Store for over 40 years. She was a member of IOOF Auxillary Lodge, a member of the Democratic Women's Association where she held many positions, in particular, President of this Association and she was also a member of the Hutchinson County Voters Association and for 20 years was in charge of the polling place in her precinct.
Preceding her in death was her husband, J.C. Winters; 2 sons: Jackie Clyde Winters and Gary Dale Winters; a daughter, Jeane Winters Tracy Spencer; 2 sisters: Josie Tatum DeWeese and Gladys Tatum Walls; a brother, Georgie Tatum and Charles Tatum; a grandson, Bryan Tracy; a son-in-law, Steve D. Willis; a great- great grandson, Dawson Creed Tracy and a great great grandson, Maddox Colton Winters.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter, Terri Winters Willis of Borger; a son, Rudy Thomas of Borger; 3 sisters: Nancy Tatum of Houston, Judy Tatum Rushing of Houston and Joyce Tatum Hibdon of Lubbock; a special niece, Sherry Winters of Lewisville, Texas; 2 daughter-in-laws: Donna Winters of Tuscola, Texas and Sharen Diets Winters of Borger; 9 grandchildren: Shelley Tracy Wise and husband Jim of Borger, Cody Winters of Tuscola, Steven D. Willis II and wife Tiffany of Denton, Tonya (Nikki) Winters and Tom Rader of Tuscola, Bradley Dale Winters and wife Samantha of Amarillo, Kevin Winters and Michelle Hutchins of Tuscola, Ryan D. Winters and wife Cassie of Amarillo, Leslie Michelle Thomas of Borger and J. Michael Willis and wife Amy of Borger; 9 great grandchildren: Jimmy Wise and wife Kim, Kristen Wise McCarty and husband John, Laken Tracy, Chandra Tracy and husband Harley, Stetson Tracy and wife Cheyanne, Chayse Tracy, Cydney Tracy Stefanski and husband Ishmail, Aspen Tracy-Wise and Lynley Jo Rivers; 24 great-great grandchildren: Evan, Kadi, Abby, Lanee, Ranci, Gracie, Jadelynn, Kellbie, Tylen, Bailey, Silas, Jayce, Bracin, Marley, Kagen, Jack Kolesen, Brexlyn, Marshall, Maddie and Garren, Madison, Brytan, Hayden and Jaci.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.
Mrs. Winters will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains on Saturday, November 30 from 9:00 AM -8:00 PM and on Sunday, December 1 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
The family will be staying at 100 Pinon Street, Borger.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 30, 2019