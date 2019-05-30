Home

Dorothy Jean Caldwell Knierihm Obituary
Dorothy Jean Caldwell Knierihm, 95, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church of Panhandle with Rev. Quita Jones officiating. Burial will be held privately in Panhandle Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Teressa Caldwell; her husband, James Knierihm, her brother, Harrison Caldwell; her sisters, Faye Caldwell Walker, Helen Caldwell Meaker Mans; brother-in-laws, Gib Meaker and Ray Mecaskey. Survivors include her sister, Jan Caldwell Mecaskey; son, Mark Knierihm; daughter, Gayla Jan Knierihm Maloney and husband Dennis Maloney; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
Published in Borger News Herald on May 28, 2019
