Dorothy "Joan" Long


1931 - 2019
Dorothy "Joan" Long Obituary
Dorothy "Joan" Long, 87, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Graveside services will be held 10 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to , 322 N. Lauderdale, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Joan was born August 8, 1931 in Vernon, Texas to Samuel Wallace Keene and Rosa Lee Key Keene. She met her true love, John Long, in August 1947. They married on January 1, 1948. Joan enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and reading.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Long; daughter, Cindy Long Hall; grandson, Richard Lee Long; brother, Homer Edward; and sister, Betty Downs.

Survivors include sons, Danny Long and wife Teresa of Borger, James Long and wife Robyn of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren; brother, Donald Wallace Keene of Sherman; and sisters, Barbara Ainsworth of Abilene, and Micki Dodd of Plano.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 2, 2019
