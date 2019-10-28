|
|
Dorothy Mae Akins passed from this life into her Heavenly home Friday morning October 25, 2019 in Borger Tx. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
She was born March 3, 1922 in Clarksville, Tx.
Dorothy most of all loved her family and grandkids. She absolutely enjoyed being around people, never met a stranger, and loved to talk.
She worked many jobs in her life, but her most favorites were selling Avon and Shaklee because she got to visit and make new friends.
Her hobbies included camping, fishing, gardening, and she definitely had a green thumb in growing things.
Before her eyesight started failing her she could sit for hours looking through old pictures of her family and telling stories of years past which made her happy. She enjoyed listening to old gospel music and loved the Lord.
In the last few years of her life due to failing health and Dementia she moved into Borger Healthcare Center. She loved being around everyone, visiting, playing caregiver, and pestering the staff, and nurses. She became GRANNY to all during her time there. She was best known for giving out hugs and I love you's which made everyday more bright to those around her. She always had a smile for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Maggie Revell, 6 sisters and 2 brothers,husband James Akins;daughter: Patsy Simpson,stepson (Jimmy) James Akins Jr.grandchildrenBrenda Gardner andRegina Reynolds,great grandchild Doug Long.
Survived by Stepdaughter Jannet Akins Larson and husband Daniel, grandchildren Johnny Nowell and wife Sharon,Cliff Johnston and wife Abby,Jennifer Larson Maloney and husband Derrick, Gregory Larson and wife Danielle.Great GrandchildrenRachelle Nowell, Zach Nowell, Brandy Killingsworth,Jason Gardner,Kimberly Johnston,Jessica Johnston,Nick Johnston,Morgan Maloney,Austin Maloney,Christina Larson,Rachael Larson and James Larson.Great Great Grandchildren Kaylie Killingsworth,Skyler Killingsworth,Jasmine Gardner,Terrin Gardner,Macee Gardner,Rylin Gardner and Berkley Burtis.Great Great Great Grandchildren Payln Gardner. Many nieces and nephews
Special Thanks to Borger Healthcare Center, Precious loving CNA's, nurses and BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 27, 2019