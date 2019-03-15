Services Brown Funeral Directors - Borger 206 W 1st P.O. Box 5313 Borger , TX 79008 (806) 273-7555 Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Price Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Scarborough Price

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Scarborough Price, 94 years of age, of Fritch, passed away March 11, 2019 at Waco, Texas.



She was born July 7, 1924 in Sweetwater, Texas to Jessie and Evelyn Morris. The oldest of 3 children, she grew up in Borger and graduated from Borger High School in 1941 and then married L.C. Scarborough in that same year. While L.C. served in World War II, Dorothy gave birth to her only child, Sharron. A child at heart, Dorothy would seek out little ones everywhere she went. For over 40 years, she kept the church nursery at Bunavista Baptist and Fairlanes Baptist Church. She also worked for Borger ISD in the school cafeteria.



After 50 years of marriage, L.C. Scarborough passed away. Three years later, God blessed her with a second husband and family. Wiley Price brought her 16 more years of a happy marriage. Her years with Wiley were spent leisurely and relaxed, enjoying time with family and friends. They were active in the First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch.



Besides working with children, Dorothy loved to cook, sew, travel, do crossword puzzles and play games. She and L.C. traveled to most of the 50 states. People all over Borger and Fritch have delighted eating her pies. Beyond the numerous church functions and gatherings that she took pies to, she was known to show up with a pie just to encourage someone; it was her way of saying "Thanks". Doing things for others brought her great joy. Dorothy was known to play a mean hand of dominoes and she enjoyed the fellowship at the Opportunity Center and game nights at various churches. She enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially her Texas Rangers. Several times, she was a proud winner of "Arm Chair Quarterback" in the Borger newspaper. Her spunky personality and sense of humor brought a smile to everyone where ever she went.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, L.C. Scarborough and Wiley Price; her beloved daughter, Sharron Gallatin and her 2 brothers: Charles Morris and Jimmy Morris.



Anyone who knew Dorothy had heard about her family and had likely been shown as many photos as you were willing to look at. Her survivors include: her granddaughter, Shelli Sellers and husband Rob of Waco, Texas; her great grandchildren and the "apples of her eyes", Curtis Sellers (named after L.C.) and his wife Laquita, Logan Sellers and Meredith Sellers; Wiley's daughters: Carol and Kevin Cantrell of Amarillo and their children, Brian and Kristen; Mary and Ricky Dean of Amarillo and their children, Nick and Brianna, Linda and David Loyd of Austin and their children , Jaylon and Ashley; Barbara Njos and husband Maynard of Las Vegas, Nevada and her sons, Mike and Brent; a host of step grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and several very special friends. In her final years, her special friend, Raymond Guest brought her great joy. Dorothy, aka "GeeGee" truly loved them all!!



Dorothy was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, step mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Those lucky enough to be one of "hers, whether by birth or by choice, knew of her unconditional love. She loved fiercely and would always say "I Love You Most". She considered her family her greatest treasure.



Her sweet smile and generous heart will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Dorothy wanted something done for children and asked that donations be made in her honor to Snack Packs 4 Kids or a Children's .



In lieu of flowers, Dorothy wanted something done for children and asked that donations be made in her honor to Snack Packs 4 Kids or a Children's charity.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch. Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 15, 2019