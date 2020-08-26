1/1
Mr Douglas Wayne Hooks
1934 - 2020
Douglas Wayne Hooks passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 17, 1934 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Cecil and Evalee (Hunter) Hooks. Until his retirement, he owned and operated Borger Appliance Center.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Margaret Hooks (1997); his second wife, Lorene Hooks (2015); 2 daughters: Dona Elrod and Deena Gray; a great- great grandson, Daniel Ray Polanco, Jr; 2 sisters and 1 brother and his parents.

Left behind to cherish his memory are 3 daughters: Wilma Reynolds and husband Bill of Borger, Patricia Wells and husband Robert H., Jr. of Borger, and Vickie Henslee of Fritch; 10 grandchildren: Leslie, Tandy, Robby, Emily, Chaya, Rhianna, Marca, Jarrod, Dustin and Jesse; 16 great grandchildren: Cris, Danel, Mathew, Sarah, Brandon, Jessica, Will, Anna Kate, Audrey, Eleanor, Grady, Kipton, Keylee, Brayden, Evan and Collin; 7 great-great grandchildren: Emma, Tyson, Adalee, Zoey, Lilly, Braleigh and Scarlett.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. Dr. Robert Wayne Wells will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.


Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 26, 2020
Enjoyed his stories when we were on many RV rallies together.
Bob Mitchell
Friend
August 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about Wayne! We have known him for forty some years including both of his spouses. He was always a great guy and I liked doing business with him and Margaret while they were running Borger Appliance.
I considered him and her and Lorene close friends. Our thoughts and prayers to give you comfort and strength during this difficult time. God bless you and your family.
Belinda and Steve Shirley
Friend
August 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Wayne's passing. I enjoyed playing golf with him. I know he enjoyed traveling and being a part of the RV club with my mom and Bobby. Prayers for you and the family during this difficult time.
Tamra Buxton
Friend
August 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You have our thoughts and prayers.
John and Lida Whitehead
Friend
August 25, 2020
Gary & I were so sad to see this. We will carry many good memories of Wayne in our hearts. Our prayers are for comfort & peace in the days ahead. God bless you, the family he loved so very much; he is at rest. ❤
Sherry & Gary Phares
Friend
August 24, 2020
So sorry about Wayne my prayers go out to all of you girls and your families.
Pam Campbell
Friend
