

Douglas Wayne Hooks passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.



He was born May 17, 1934 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Cecil and Evalee (Hunter) Hooks. Until his retirement, he owned and operated Borger Appliance Center.



Preceding him in death was his first wife, Margaret Hooks (1997); his second wife, Lorene Hooks (2015); 2 daughters: Dona Elrod and Deena Gray; a great- great grandson, Daniel Ray Polanco, Jr; 2 sisters and 1 brother and his parents.



Left behind to cherish his memory are 3 daughters: Wilma Reynolds and husband Bill of Borger, Patricia Wells and husband Robert H., Jr. of Borger, and Vickie Henslee of Fritch; 10 grandchildren: Leslie, Tandy, Robby, Emily, Chaya, Rhianna, Marca, Jarrod, Dustin and Jesse; 16 great grandchildren: Cris, Danel, Mathew, Sarah, Brandon, Jessica, Will, Anna Kate, Audrey, Eleanor, Grady, Kipton, Keylee, Brayden, Evan and Collin; 7 great-great grandchildren: Emma, Tyson, Adalee, Zoey, Lilly, Braleigh and Scarlett.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. Dr. Robert Wayne Wells will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.





