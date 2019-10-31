|
|
U.S. Veteran Duane McGough passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Borger.
He was born December 29, 1926, in Woodson, Texas, the seventh of nine children, to Charles Sterling and Mary Alsop (Lusk) McGough. On August 14, 1954, Duane married Billie Zoe Fox in Borger, Texas.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ at Borger and was baptized by Charlie Kymes. He was an Army Paratrooper, 11th Airborne, during WWII and in Occupied Japan. Until his retirement, he worked at Philtex. He enjoyed oil painting and deer, dove and pheasant hunting. He enjoyed redoing antique trunks, woodworking, house remodeling, and welding. He loved Santa Fe, New Mexico's art galleries and art foundries. In later years, he took cruises, steamboat trips, and bus trips (including quilt trips where he and the driver of the bus were the only males).
Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings and their mates: Helen Charlotte McGough, Robbie and Bill O'Dell, Curtis and Mary, E.O. and Vernice, Mary Charles and Dale Johnson, Mabel and Bud Larned, Ruby Dunlap Mitchell, and Yvonne Gilmore and Bobby Roberts.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Zoe; a daughter Tamie and husband Keith (Skee) Stansbury; a son Duane Nolan and wife Judie; grandsons: Chris and wife Nicole Stansbury, Alex Stansbury, Micah and wife April McGough, Robert Edmonson, Jeron McGough, Charles Edmonson; great granddaughters: Caitlin, Erin, Brenin and Karlin Stansbury and Brooklynn and Alainna McGough.
Visitation will be held at the Church of Christ at Borger on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:30 PM- 6:00 PM. Memorial services will be at Woodson, Texas at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Mr. McGough's honor to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S. Western St., Amarillo, Texas 79118.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 31, 2019