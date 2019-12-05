|
|
CMDR Edward C. Lattig, U. S. Navy, Ret., passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019, with his family at his side. He is survived by his son Derik Lattig and his wife Suzanne of Ft. Worth, his sister-in-law Mary Ann Holt and her husband Dennis, nephew Britt Holt and his wife Becky; great-niece Ellie Holt, great-nephew David Holt; niece Holly Soetenga and her husband Loren, great-niece Peyton Soetenga, great-nephew Hudson Soetenga, great-niece Piper Soetenga; niece Heidi Hill and her husband Andrew, great-niece Libby Hill, great-nephew Charlie Hill; nephew Dirk Schmitz and his wife Sherry, great-nephew Carson Schmitz and his wife Alyssa, great-great nephews John and Benjamin Schmitz; great-niece Meredith Calvert and her husband Michael, great-great nieces Claire and Blythe Calvert; niece Shelley Sweatt and her husband Greg, great-niece Merrill Cain and her husband John; and many other family and friends including his special poodle, Travis.
He was preceded in death by wife Marilyn Sue Lattig in April 2019 and his parents Charles E. and Maria Lattig.
Edward was born in Newark, NJ in 1934, he graduated from Frank H. Morrell High School, received his BS from the New York State Maritime College at Ft. Schuyler, NY in 1956. He received a commission in the United States Navy as Ensign and retired after 20 years as Commander. During his Naval career that spanned over 20 years, Ed was assigned to the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterrey, CA where he received a Master's Degree in Meteorology. He was assigned to the Defense Nuclear Agency and served aboard numerous ships during the Vietnam War and was Commanding Officer on the USS Sanctuary during that time. Upon retirement in 1976, he began a Native American Arts business with his wife Marilyn Sue. They would eventually own and operate three businesses before their retirement. A faithful member of the Catholic Church, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Borger, TX. Military Rites will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. Rosary will be recited Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the Minton Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will be in Albuquerque at a later date.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 21, 2019