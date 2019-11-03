|
|
Edward (Eddie) Leon Anderson, of Amarillo, Texas, was the son of Owen E and Lena May Anderson. He was born on February 11, 1936 in Hugoton, Kansas and passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.
He met the love of his life, Arvella Faye Watkins his sophomore year in high school in Hugoton, Kansas and they were married after graduation and moved to Hays, Kansas where he attended Fort Hays State University studying mathematics. After Hays they moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma with plans to attend Oklahoma State University and work as an electrician on campus. Due to employee cutbacks, Eddie and Arvella moved to Borger where Eddie started working for Phillips Petroleum Company as a Drafting Designer.
From their union, Eddie and Arvella had 3 sons, Launie, Timothy (Tim), and Jeffery (Jeff). After some time, he worked in the process control group which opened opportunities in the programming and computing department. Later he moved into the end user support group and retired from Phillips in 1998.
Eddie loved wood working, and when time allowed loved to travel - sometimes to Fun Valley in South Fork Colorado. Later in life he loved watching baseball with Arvella. Eddie and Arvella, have spent their life mentoring and counseling youth and young couples, have hosted and led small groups and prayer groups in their home. Eddie was an Elder at University Heights Christian Church in Borger Texas for many years. After retiring in Amarillo, he was also an Elder at Trinity Fellowship, where he felt a strong calling to be part of the intercessory prayer team praying over the church and its leadership regularly.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Lena Anderson of Hugoton, Kansas; his sister Christine Massey of Wichita, Kansas; and an infant son, Edward Jr.
Eddie is survived by his Wife of 65 years, Arvella Anderson of Amarillo, Texas; three sons, Launie and his wife Teresa Anderson of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; Tim and his wife Becky Anderson of Fritch, Texas, and Jeff and his wife Letha Anderson of Pampa, Texas. Sister, Wanda and her husband Dick Kramer of Amarillo; sister, Frieda and husband Ed Friesberg of Caney, Kansas; brother, Vernon and his wife Tina Anderson of Hugoton, Kansas; eight grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Also, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo for family and friends to come together and celebrate his life.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 3, 2019