Elaine Cundiff Phillips, age 83, of Panhandle, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, February 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at The River Church (First Christian Church), Panhandle, with grandson Zack Esgar officiating. Arrangements will be handled by Minton Chatwell Funeral Home.

Elaine was born September 17, 1935, in Canyon, Texas, to parents Dr. E.J. and Mamie (Dunaway) Cundiff and graduated from Canyon High School in 1953. Elaine graduated from the University of Texas in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She married Eugene Meyer Phillips in Canyon, Texas on June 1, 1957.

Gene and Elaine moved to Panhandle in 1961 where they resided the rest of their lives. In addition to raising their four children, Elaine served on the board of directors of The First National Bank of The Panhandle. Gene and Elaine were lifelong members of the First Christian Church in Panhandle.

Elaine welcomed everyone and made them feel special. She had a sincere interest in knowing what and how you were doing. Nothing was more important to Gene and Elaine than family. Gene and Elaine were affectionately known to their grandkids as Giggy and Poppy. She taught them tolerance and kindness and to treat others the way they would want to be treated.

Ms. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband Gene on March 16, 2012, a son David, a grandson Jay Patrick, and her parents, Dr. E.J. and Mamie Cundiff.

Survivors include her daughter Julie Esgar and husband Dave of Wiley Co., a daughter Marcia Lewis and husband Steven of Shallowater, Tx., a son Robert Phillips and wife Susan of Clifton, Tx., a daughter in law Denise Winter and husband Mike of Bonham, Tx., grandkids, Shea Reinhardt and husband Matt, Leah Manning and husband Zach, Zack Esgar and wife Kelsey, Abby Phillips and fiancée Bryan Hasling, Alex Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Austin Phillips, Bailley Lewandowski and husband Rob, Holt Lamberson and wife Logan, McKinley Lamberson, Brock Lamberson, John Winter, David Winter, Brady Lewis, Noah Lewis, Abby Lewis and McKinzi Lewis. Nine great grandchildren, Lylah, Royce, and Nora Reinhardt, Paisley, Averly, Jolie and, Rossen Manning, Grant and Walker Esgar, Theo and Charlie Lewandowski. One brother, Dr. Elsworth James Cundiff and wife Janet.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Wesley Foundation of Texas Tech University, Garretson Center, or .