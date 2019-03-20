Elgie P. Seamster, entered the gates of Heaven peacefully at Country House Residence in Grand Island, on March 15, 2019. Services and celebration of Elgie's life will be at 2pm, Monday, March 18th at Trinity United Methodist Church's Gollaher Chapel. Reverend Kelly Karges is officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at Grand Island City Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Elgie was born on June 24, 1940 in Shidler, OK, the son of Elgie Vinson and LaVonta (Hancock) Seamster. He grew up in Borger, TX and then graduated from North Texas State University in Denton, TX. Elgie also proudly served in the Texas National Guard.

He married Hollie Ann Glause in 1966, and to this union, two sons were born, Colby Paul Sr. and Aaron Paul. The family resided in El Paso, TX, where Elgie along with Don Van Pelt founded and ran the company, Sahara Sportswear, until selling it in 2000.

After retiring, Elgie and Hollie moved to the New Mexico mountains and enjoyed golf, their church, and mountain activities, until moving to Nebraska in 2015.

Elgie had a passion for golf all his life and was a member of a championship golf team while attending college. He was also committed to his God and his family, and was ever ready to help them reach their dreams giving them loving support whenever needed.

Those family members left to cherish his memory include his wife, Hollie Ann; sons, Colby P. Sr. (Amy Liddicoat), and Aaron Paul (Emily Schwencke); grandchildren, Colby Paul Jr, and Evelyn Ann (Jason) Laporte; great grandchildren, Lochlan Grey Laporte and Landen Sloan Laporte; brother, Donald Norman (Sondra) Seamster; nephews, Sean, Scot, and Chris Seamster. In addition, his son-of-the-heart, Eric Welch. He will also be loved and remembered by many other friends and family. We were all blessed by Elgie's life.

Our family would like to especially thank the wonderful staff at Country House and also Tabitha Hospice for the loving care they provided for Elgie. The showed such love and kindness to us.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Methodist Church in Grand Island, or to Samaritan's Purse, a Franklin Graham ministry.

Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 18, 2019