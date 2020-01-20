|
Elinora Gwendolyn Grayum Argo, 96, of Amarillo, TX passed away January 18, 2020 at home, surrounded by her children.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Murray Gossett officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Elinora was born in Wynona, OK on February 10, 1923 to Hank and Eva Mae Cummings Grayum. She married Warren Argo on June 21, 1941, and moved to Borger, TX in February of 1942. She and Warren were very involved in church and civic activities, and they loved to dance.
She was preceded in death by her husband Warren on May 10, 2008, an infant daughter, her mother and father, a brother Ray Grayum, and a sister Billie Roberts.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Mae Bertl and husband Horst, of Farmers Branch, TX; three sons, Larry Warren Argo and wife Tracy, of Willis, TX, Gary Wilson Argo and wife Beverly, of Amarillo Texas, and Kenneth Kermit Argo, of Farmers Branch, TX. Elinora had 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and approximately 75 nephews and nieces.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 21, 2020