Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Williams, 84, of Borger, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019.



Liz was born October 30, 1934 in Clayton, NM, to John Herman and Helen Ann (Rumpel) Wiginton. She grew up in Borger and loved to visit her grandfather's ranch near Stratford, TX. She graduated from Borger High School in 1952. When her children were young, she worked as a dental assistant in practices around Texas and Kansas.



She married Lee D. Williams on October 30, 1980 in Borger. Together, they enjoyed dancing to big band music and taking cruises to see the world. In 1989, they bought the Merle Norman Studio in Borger and operated it for almost 30 years. Owning Merle Norman was her life-long dream and passion. She served her customers at the store daily with a smile on her face, and one of her greatest joys in life was helping young girls and women feel and look their best. She took pride in being part of their everyday lives, as well as their special occasions, like proms, pageants, and weddings. It was her tremendous pleasure to help generations of women and share her love of Merle Norman cosmetics and skincare.



She dedicated her life to her family and dogs, and she particularly loved her role as a grandmother named Mimi. Her giving heart and smile will live on in our memories.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee D. Williams, her parents, John and Helen Wiginton, and her brother, Franklin Wiginton.



Liz is survived by her sons Michael Bowden and wife Edith of Ulysses, KS; and Steve Bowden of Temple, TX; and daughters Mary Anne Jackson of Austin, TX; and Pamela Nicholas of Borger. She was blessed with six granddaughters Lee Ann Nutt and husband Jim, Ann Harrington, Candice Hyde and husband Mark, Alexandra Yndo and husband Christopher, Christine McLaughlin and husband Tripp, and Samantha Sloan and husband Travis; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Michael and Rachel Nutt; Rowan Niemeyer; Will, Cooper and Charlotte Hyde; Francesca and Augustus Yndo; Virginia Leigh, Rosie and Q McLaughlin and baby McLaughlin on the way; T.J. and Matthew Sloan and baby Sloan on the way.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caprock Nursing and Rehabilitation and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their phenomenal care and support of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother during her final days.



Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Borger with Pastor Janell Blair officiating. Published in Borger News Herald on June 18, 2019