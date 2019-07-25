|
Heaven has a new angel, Elizabeth Irene Armstrong, of Fritch, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 29, 1928 near Indianola, Oklahoma to Charles A. and Geney (Reed) Murrin. On January 16, 1948 Marcus Clytee Armstrong and Elizabeth Irene Murrin were married at Wilberton, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Armstrong was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Fritch where she was a member of the Dorcus Sunday School Class and the Golden Agers. She was also a member of the Texas Chapter of the U.S. LST Association Ladies Auxiliary.
She had been a resident of the Phillips/Fritch area since 1949. She resided in Phillips from 1949 - 1986 and then moved to Fritch in August 1986. Elizabeth loved working in her yard and each year would have beautiful flowers blooming for all to see. She also enjoyed making special baby blankets for all her grandchildren and over the years she made 300 plus blankets adding in ones for nieces, nephews and special friend's babies.
Every year, she blessed all her family, her extended family and many, many friends with birthday, anniversary and Christmas cards, until she just couldn't see to do them anymore.
Preceding her in death are: her husband, Marcus Clytee Armstrong; her parents Charles A. and Geney (Reed) Murrin; 2 sisters: Margaret (Murrin) Tucker and Louise (Murrin) Briggs; a brother Buck Murrin and a nephew Andy Murrin.
Leaving behind to carry on her legacy are: a brother: James Murrin and wife Betty of Indianola, Oklahoma; a daughter Gail Hamilton and husband Jim of Trinidad, Colorado; a son Mike Armstrong and wife Anita of Moore, Oklahoma; a daughter Carla Williams and husband Ron of Stanardsville, Virginia; 9 grandchildren: Charlotte (Hamilton) Viola of Fritch; Rhonda Yoder and husband Arlen of Thomas, Oklahoma; Stephanie Plank and husband Leon of Weston, Colorado; Bill Hamilton and wife Becky of Marble Falls, Texas; Senona Carbone and husband Steve of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Holly Hulsizer and husband Clint of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Marcus Joe Armstrong and wife Shari of Wichita Falls, Texas; Hillary Morris and husband Brian of Ruckersville, Virginia and Jacob Williams of Stanardsville, Virginia; 32 Great Grandchildren: Cheyenne Arnhold and husband Todd of Trinidad, Colorado; Shawndra Viola of Trindad, Colorado; Taylor Viola of Stillwater, Oklahoma; Meghan Salameno of Pueblo, Colorado; J. Paul Yoder of Durant, Oklahoma; Dallas, Miranda, Olivia, Elizabeth, Cherokee, and Amanda Gail Yoder of Thomas, Oklahoma; Ira and Michal Plank of Weston, Colorado; Ryanne and Jolie Hamilton of Rockport, Texas; Destanie Hamilton of San Antonio, Texas; Jade and Colby Flannigan of Shoal Falls, Texas; Nathan Young and James Hamilton of Marble Falls, Texas; Joshua Young of Austin, Texas; Harley Thomas of Edmond, Oklahoma; Caston Thomas of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Elly and Cora Carbone of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Beckam, Zavin and Kade Hulsizer of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Payton Grace and Brodie Armstrong of Wichita Falls, Texas and Hudson and Lyla Morris of Ruckersville, Virginia; 9 Great- Great Grandchildren: Dominic and Keegan Bachman of Pueblo, Colorado; Lakynn, Charlotte and Alivia Arnhold of Trinidad, Colorado Aiden Oku of San Antonio, Texas; Hunter Young of Trinidad, Colorado; Zayden Yarbrough and Jenson Flanigan of Shoal Falls, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brown's Chapel in Fritch, Texas. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2215 N. Price Road, Pampa.
Mrs. Armstrong will lie in state at Brown's Chapel in Fritch on Friday, July 26 from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM.
The family will receive friends at Brown's Chapel in Fritch on Friday, July 26 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Fritch.
Published in Borger News Herald on July 26, 2019