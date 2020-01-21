Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Westlawn Memorial Park
Ella Mae Sewell


1944 - 2020
Ella Mae Sewell Obituary
Ella Mae Sewell, 75, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Les Sharp officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Ella Mae was born September 16, 1944 in Pampa to Chester Morris and Mae Carter Morris. She married John Sewell on July 11, 1962 in Borger. Ella Mae enjoyed shopping, knitting and crocheting. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Addison Tipton; sisters, Ruth Haner, Ruby Powers; and brothers, Charles Morris and Mark Morris.

Survivors include her husband, John of Borger; daughter, Shelly McKee and husband Michael of Borger; four grandchildren, Lexie White and husband Tony, Aaron McKee and wife Shelby, Austin McKee, Ashton McKee; and great granddaughter, Lily.
Published in Borger News Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
