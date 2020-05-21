Ellen Jean James Coleman (Jean), 93, a long time Borger resident, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.Â



Jean was born in Lamesa, TX on October 12, 1926 to parents Samuel Houston James and Ida Mae Taylor James. She attended Lamesa High School.Â Jean graduated from Morton High School after her parentâ€™s deaths. She attended Draughns Business College in Lubbock, Texas.Â



Jean and her sister, Sammie, moved to Borger when Jean was 18.Â Jean was a secretary for BF Goodrich during WWII.Â She went to work for John H. White in his law office in Borger.Â She married the love of her life, Dee B. Coleman, on Nov. 26, 1947. Jean and Dee were founding members of the Bunavista Baptist Church where Jean taught Sunday School, led the Womenâ€™s Missionary Union (WMU) and Bible studies, taught Vacation Bible School, and sang in the choir for many years.Â Â



Jean was the Bunavista School historian for PTA while her children attended elementary school. Jean decided to begin her college career and enrolled at Frank Phillips College where she was an active member of the art department learning all she could about being an artist. She also assisted with providing lunches to students through the Baptist Student Union (BSU).



She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Houston James and Ida Mae Taylor James and her husband of 58 years, Dee. B. Coleman.



She is survived by her sister, Sammie Lee Jones of Sumner, IL. Her family lovingly called her â€œJeanie Weanie. Jean is also survived by her children: Judy Stephens and husband James of Borger, TX, Terry Miller and husband Gordon of Plainview, TX, Cindy Facker and husband Mike of Montgomery, TX, Kenneth Coleman and wife Betty of Humble, TX, and Cathy Coleman of Canyon, TX; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, and 6 great-nieces and great-nephews.



A private graveside service, officiated by Reverend Wayne Hollinshead, will be held at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors.



The family wants to say a special thank you to BSA Hospice and the Caring Hands Home Health Care caregivers that so lovingly cared for Jean during the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International.

