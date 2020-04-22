|
|
"Elwood Harland Larsen, 70, passed away Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at St John's Hospital in Tulsa after an extended illness.
Harland is what some might consider a gentle giant. He was a larger than life character that always had a smile on his face and enjoyed a good laugh. He enjoyed discussing politics from the "right" point of view. Growing up in the 50's and 60's he had a passion for cars having owned over 28 cars in his lifetime. He loved fly-fishing and spending time with his family, and quietly spending his retirement years with his wife, Lesa Terrill Larsen. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a current member of Tulsa Chevy Classics, the Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT) and past member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
Harland was born in Amarillo, TX to Elwood Harland and Betty Gilman Larsen. After graduating from Borger High School in 1967, Harland played football at West Texas State University and finished his academic career at Abilene Christian University (ACU) with a degree in Accounting.
Upon graduation from ACU, Harland joined Southwestern Public Service Company in Amarillo, and one of his first assignments was inspecting pump stations in southeast New Mexico in which he received a company issued shotgun for the rattlesnakes in the area. Harland moved to Tulsa, OK in 1979 to work for Cities Service Oil Company/OXY USA Inc. where he developed several processes, procedures and formulas that are still used today in the fractionation of natural gas liquids. In 1992, the year he married his beloved wife, Lesa, they transferred to Houston, TX to work for Trident NGL where he was manager of NGL product marketing and accounting. Harland eventually moved back to Tulsa in 1996 to help lay the foundation for what became ONEOK Field Services and retired as an accounting manager from ONEOK Resources in 2012. He permanently retired in 2014 having worked as a director with Murphy Energy Corporation.
Harland is survived by his wife Lesa, and his trusty dog, Buddy, of Chouteau, OK, his children by Carolyn Nall Phillips, son Erik and Amber Cline Larsen of Jenks, OK, daughter Kristi and Shawn Dockum of Fort Worth, TX and granddaughters Natalie Dockum, Emma Dockum and Karter Larsen. Harland is also survived by his mother-in-law Louise Terrill of Edmond, OK, brother-in-law Eddie Terrill and his wife, Fern, also of Edmond and his best friend of over 40 years, Karry Kendall and his wife Sandy. Harland was preceded in death by his beloved Great Dane, Bronco, his parents, his first wife Susan Uptergrove Larsen, paternal grandparents Lewis Samuel Larsen and Mary Lorena Blanchard Larsen and maternal grandparents John Edward Gilman and Lorine Weir Gilman.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care, treatment and attention Harland received the last few months of his life from the numerous nurse technicians, nurses, physical therapists and doctors at St. John's Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South, Post Acute Medical (PAM) Specialty and Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa, Angels Care Home Health, EMSA, MESTA and the Chouteau Fire Department. The family would also like to extend thanks to Dr Michael Hubner, Dr John Swartz, Dr Mark Milton and the many other doctors that assisted Harland the last several years.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145.
Due to Covid-19, the funeral service will be limited in number of attendees; however, you may view the service on the Schaudt Funeral Service Facebook page.
If you would like to give a gift in memory of Harland, please consider (woundedwarriorproject.org) or the ."
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 23, 2020