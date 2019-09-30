Home

Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Ernest Love Heidelberg Jr.


1935 - 2019
Ernest Love Heidelberg Jr. Obituary
Ernest Love Heidelberg, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Ernest was born February 19, 1935 in Love County, Oklahoma to Ernest Love Heidelberg, Sr. and Gertrude Wenzel Heidelberg. He worked painting houses. Ernest enjoyed riding motorcycles, tinkering outside and being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry and Jerry Heidelberg and grandson, Rickey McClarnen.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Fritch; son, Wayne Heidelberg and wife Susie of Fritch; daughter, Vickie Matthews and husband Haskell of Borger; one sister; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
