Esther Bonnie Lewis, 98, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.



Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Les Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Esther was born June 15, 1920 in Graham, Oklahoma. She married Hershel Lewis on June 20, 1941 in Springer, Oklahoma. Esther enjoyed drinking coffee, knitting and playing Farkle. She enjoyed canning and made the best canned beets. Esther was a talented cook, some of her family's favorites were her mac-n-cheese, peanut butter cookies and her pies with homemade crusts. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry Don Lewis and David Glenn Lewis; and eleven brothers and sisters.



Survivors include her grandchildren; Clay Lewis and wife Lisa, Matt Lewis and wife Amanda, Lauren Krieger and husband Luke; great grandchildren, Abby, Tatum, Owen, Collins, Duke and Landry; daughter-in-love, Gail Lewis; sister-in-love, Katy Snyder and husband Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.