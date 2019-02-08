Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Westlawn Memorial Park
8745 Hwy 136
6 Miles West of Borger, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Bonnie Lewis


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esther Bonnie Lewis Obituary
Esther Bonnie Lewis, 98, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Les Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.

Esther was born June 15, 1920 in Graham, Oklahoma. She married Hershel Lewis on June 20, 1941 in Springer, Oklahoma. Esther enjoyed drinking coffee, knitting and playing Farkle. She enjoyed canning and made the best canned beets. Esther was a talented cook, some of her family's favorites were her mac-n-cheese, peanut butter cookies and her pies with homemade crusts. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Larry Don Lewis and David Glenn Lewis; and eleven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her grandchildren; Clay Lewis and wife Lisa, Matt Lewis and wife Amanda, Lauren Krieger and husband Luke; great grandchildren, Abby, Tatum, Owen, Collins, Duke and Landry; daughter-in-love, Gail Lewis; sister-in-love, Katy Snyder and husband Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
Download Now