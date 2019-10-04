|
|
Guyton- Mrs. Ethel Teel Heater, age 79, passed away September 29, 2019 while at her home while surrounded by her family. Mrs. Heater was born in Topeka, KS on May 14, 1940 to the late Charles M. and Anna Marie Guilliams Teel. She was a long-time resident of Stinnett, TX and was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church in Guyton. Mrs. Heater enjoyed crossword puzzles and games and loved sewing, crocheting and baking. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Heater was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Heater; one son, Ronnie Smith; two brothers, Don Teel and Dwayne Teel and sister, Jewel Teel.
Survivors include children and their spouses, Dennis and Marcia Heater of Guyton, Charlie and Misty Heater of Bremond, TX and Carla Smith of Amarillo, TX, Angel Bradford and John Heater, Jr. both of Port Orange; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Elaine Teel of Bishop, CA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friends, Dwayne "Shorty" and Juanita Simpson, Gina Long, Ramona and Jaime Lira, Jean Chisum, and Jack and Sandy Jones.
Visitation will be held 3-4 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sand Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will be held 4 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Rev. David Feldkamp and Bro. Ben Pape to officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Low Country Cancer Care, 225 Candler Dr. Savannah, GA 31405.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 2, 2019