Ethel Phipps Wright Allen, 87, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton

Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home in Fritch. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the Family Life Center at First Southern Baptist Church, P.O. Box 358, Fritch, Texas 79036.Ethel was born December 29, 1931 in Mountain View, Oklahoma to Joe B. Phipps and Ethel Pearl Bates Phipps. She has been a homemaker since she retired from Phillip Petroleum Company and was a longtime resident of Fritch. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Fritch. Ethel loved her Lord, her Church, and her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Max Allen; her first husband, Harvey L. Wright, Sr.; sons, Bruce Allen Wright, Harvey L. Wright, Jr.; grandson, Caleb Wright Wisdom; brother, Joe D. Phipps; sisters, Barbara Weston and Shirley Holsted.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon E. Wright of Fritch; brother, Wayne Phipps of Oklahoma City; sister, Wanda Baker of Mustang, Oklahoma, Verlyn Reneau of Edmond, Oklahoma; a wonderful sister-in-love, Cheri Phipps of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Shannon Moffitt and husband Layne of Amarillo, Shelly Bailey of Amarillo, Kellie Lock and husband Marcus of Gunnison, Colorado, Amy Lane of Austin, Andrew Wisdom and wife Rebecca of Arizona; and many great grandchildren. Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary