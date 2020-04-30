Etta Eddie Poole
1927 - 2020
Etta "Eddie" Poole peacefully passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Hansford Manor, Spearman.

She was born January 7, 1927 at Drumright, Oklahoma to Shelton G. and Willie B (Love) Harton. She was a long standing Borger resident since 1946.

Mrs. Poole was a member of Wesley Methodist Church, Borger and enjoyed being a member of The Red Hat Ladies.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Morris, who passed August 20, 1995; a grandson, Jason Poole; 2 sisters ; 3 brothers and her parents.

Left behind to forever cherish her memory are 3 sons: Dr. Morris Poole and wife Pam of Ft. Worth, Texas, Stephen Poole and wife Susan of Spearman, Texas and Ray Poole of Costa Rica; a brother Bob Harton and wife Ruth of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; a sister Mary Ann McHenry of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and all her special friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger. (Social distancing must be observed at the graveside.)

The family will welcome friends on Thursday, May 30 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. (The mandate allows only 10 persons in our funeral home at a time and social distancing must be observed.)

Mrs. Poole will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger on Thursday May 30 from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.

Published in Borger News Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of our favorite neighborhood friends! What a fun lady you were in our neighbor, Eddie! Loved you lots!!
I have lots and lots of memories of Eddie. She was a fixture at Wesley Methodist, and I felt her presence during many vacation Bible schools growing up. God blessed many, many people through Eddie. She was a very special lady. Ray, Stephen, Morris and Pam, you guys are in my prayers.
BOB GERHARDT
Friend
