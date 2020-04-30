

Etta "Eddie" Poole peacefully passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Hansford Manor, Spearman.



She was born January 7, 1927 at Drumright, Oklahoma to Shelton G. and Willie B (Love) Harton. She was a long standing Borger resident since 1946.



Mrs. Poole was a member of Wesley Methodist Church, Borger and enjoyed being a member of The Red Hat Ladies.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Morris, who passed August 20, 1995; a grandson, Jason Poole; 2 sisters ; 3 brothers and her parents.



Left behind to forever cherish her memory are 3 sons: Dr. Morris Poole and wife Pam of Ft. Worth, Texas, Stephen Poole and wife Susan of Spearman, Texas and Ray Poole of Costa Rica; a brother Bob Harton and wife Ruth of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; a sister Mary Ann McHenry of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and all her special friends.



Graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger. (Social distancing must be observed at the graveside.)



The family will welcome friends on Thursday, May 30 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. (The mandate allows only 10 persons in our funeral home at a time and social distancing must be observed.)



Mrs. Poole will lie in state at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger on Thursday May 30 from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.



Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store