Mrs Eudania M "Danie" Darley
1930 - 2020
Eudania "Danie" M. Darley, 89 of Amarillo passed away on July 29, 2020. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Danie was born in New Home, Texas on December 7, 1930 to Loyd and Eva McKinnon McCormick. She married Damon Laverne Darley on November 24, 1960 at Odessa, Texas. Danie lived in Borger until 1997 when she moved to Amarillo. While in Borger she was a teacher at Borger Independent School District for many years. Danie is a member of the First Christian Church in Amarillo where she enjoyed singing in the choir and playing Hand Bells. She held the office of treasurer of the Church Women United. Danie also enjoyed painting, working the daily cross word puzzle, and was a Jeopardy fanatic. She was also a docent at the Amarillo Art Museum.
Danie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Bobbie Blakney, brother Russ McCormick and son-in-law Rick Bracher.
She is survived by her son Bill Siddens of Amarillo, and daughter, Janet Bracher of Denton, TX; grandchildren, Julia and Pepper King and Carley and Andy Copeland. Danie was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Kayla, Hunter, Claire, Maisie, Paige, Mary Grace, and Makenna.

Published in Borger News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
