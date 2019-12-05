|
|
Eulliah "Sammie" Jeffers passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Palo Duro Nursing Home, Claude, Texas.
She was born March 24, 1927 at Fox, Oklahoma to Jerry P. and Esther B. Dixon. On May 27, 1943, Ted Jeffers married Eulliah Dixon at Moore, Oklahoma.
In 1967, Sammie attended college at Panhandle State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementery Education and Spanish. She started her teaching career in Hardesty, Oklahoma. Ted and her were transferred to Borger where she taught school until they were moved to Venezuela in 1970. While in Venezuela, she was hired by Phillips Petroleum Company to teach first through eighth grade classes in a one room school building. Eventually, they were transferred back to Borger where she once again taught in the elementary school. After a few years, she and some of her friends drove 2 to 3 times a week to Canyon at night where she earned her Masters degree in Elementary Education and and Spanish. She thoroughly enjoyed being a teacher and was a great inspiration to all of us.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Ted, who passed in 2007; her parents; their children: Jerry Robert Jeffers ; William Lee Jeffers and Debra Jane Reddicks; her siblings: Carmelita and Cliff Miller, PJ and Myrle Dixon, Nancy and Gerald Gilbreath; Troy and Dorothy Dixon; Bobby Dixon and Garrett Dixon (died as an infant)and a brother-in-law, Bill Jackson.
Left behind to cherish her memory are their daughter, Teddie Sue and Michael Gawley; grandchildren: Michael G. Gawley and Alicia Traywick, William R. Gawley, Darin R. Jeffers and wife Rika , Stacy King, Todd King and wife Sheri and Ted H. Jeffers and wife Amanda; great grandchildren: Isabella Gawley, Maximillian Gawley, Derrick Jeffers, Rianne Jeffers, Emily Jeffers, Abby Jeffers, Josh King, Sam King and Jack Jeffers; a brother, James and Betty Dixon; a sister, Jerry Sue Jackson; a sister-in-law, Patti Dixon; a daughter-in-law, Alita Jeffers and a son-in-law, William Reddicks.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, December 6, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 6, 2019