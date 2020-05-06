On Sunday, May 3, 2020 angels came to whisk Joyce to heaven just about sunset.



Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel with Mr. Richard Kasko officiating. Due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak, the family strongly encourages you to stay sheltered at home. We value your safety. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the funeral, please follow social distancing guidelines.



Joyce was born on January 12, 1931 to John Richard Wells and Liddie Mae Newsom Wells, sharecroppers in Pattonville, TX.Married in 1947, Joyce and Kenneth established their home in Borger, TX and settled into raising three children. The young family was active in school, community and church activities. In 1957, they helped start Keeler Baptist Church and became Charter Members. For many years, she served the Lord thru her church and often talked fondly of the years she served as an AWANA teacher, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with little children. One of the greatest joys of her life was spending two years in England taking in the sights and culture while Kenneth helped start up a refinery in Teaside. Joyce also held jobs as a bank clerk and a sales clerk, while welcoming grandchildren.



In retirement years, Joyce and Kenneth welcomed their first great grandchild and enjoyed RV camping, traveling, and fishing until Kenneths death in 2001.



For a long while, Joyce remained in good health and delighted in traveling and visiting the grands as they graduated college and married. Her hobbies included pecan shelling, garage sales and finding a good bargain! The last three years were a challenge as her heart slowly failed and it became necessary for her to leave her beloved home in Borger (and all her million collectibles!) to relocate near a daughter and specialized medical care in Midland. Still, NOT MUCH SLOWED HER DOWN! She always had a project. The last three weeks of her life, Joyce was at her sewing machine constructing fabric Covid-19 masks for the medical staff and all her friends at assisted living. She was also quick to show anyone, who got near her, a collection of grand pictures!!!



Preceding Joyce in death were husband, Kenneth Rozzell; daughter-in-law, Debbie Nichols Rozzell; parents; siblings, Beulah Peggy Walker, Robert Major Wells, Jimmy Wells, Bessie Marie Becky Hall, J. B. Wells, Billie Jean McMinn, Lola Mae Bingham, Nela Mae Ford and David A. Wells.



Survivors include children, Barbara Rozzell Davis (Richard) Midland, TX; Larry Wayne Rozzell, Fritch, TX; Susan Rozzell Casto (Mike), Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Leslie Davis Alvarez (Rob), Ft. Worth, Amy Davis Jamail Cedar Park, TX, Becky Davis Hamilton (Brandon), Midland, TX, Steven Rozzell (Ashleigh) Amarillo, TX,Â Lori Rozzell James (Kelly), Amarillo, TX, David Casto Pittsburgh, PA, Caitlin Casto Flores (Adrian), Lenexa, KS; great grandchildren, Perry Jamail, Emma Jamail, Braylon Hamilton, Blaine Hamilton, Collin Rozzell, Addyson Rozzell, Brooklyn James, Briton James (due in June) and Gabriella Flores; brother, John Wells Arizona; and sister, Sarah Juanita Johnson Amarillo, TX.





