Fannie Elizabeth Tillmon, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, the 1st United Methodist Church, officiating is Pastor Carl Taylor, of Borger Christian Center. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. There will be a family visitation on Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Fannie was born on May 13, 1941, in Henderson, Texas to Pettie and Maizie Bell (Punch) Sheppard. Fannie was very active in the community. She was at teachers aid at Borger Independent Schools, and manager of Parks and Recreation for 14 years. Fannie also coached the 11 and 12 year old girls basketball and loved to sing for area nursing homes. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.



Fannie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, J.P., her brothers, Nathaniel Sheppard, Bobby Sheppard, Will Emmitt Sheppard, and Pettie Gene Sheppard.



She is survived by her sons, Tony Tillmon of Amarillo, Charles Tillmon of Denver, Colorado, Jerry Paul Tillmon and Lamar Tillmon, also of Amarillo; brothers, L.M. Sheppard of Amarillo and William James Sheppard and Harold Dean Sheppard both of Henderson Texas; sisters, Dorothy Jenell Burkley of San Angelo, Vernell Willis of Orlando, California, Nettie Elmore of Seattle, Washington, and Lerline Cooper of Henderson; Fannie was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Brandon Tillmon, Adriana Tillmon, Shayna Tillmon, Jarron Tillmon, Audrey Tillmon, Kendrick Alexander and Nusaybay Tillmon and one great granddaughter Ma'Kiya Alexander. Published in Borger News Herald on June 13, 2019