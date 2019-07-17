Florence Audrey Warren Faulkner passed away on July 16, 2019 in Paris, Texas with her family by her side. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Marvin Weir officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Ok. with Bill Warren, Bobby Seymour, Mike England, Bobby England, Wayne England and Christ Faulkner serving as pallbearers. The family will receive family and friends from 6:30 PM till 7:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home.



She was born to the late Joe Lee Warren and Verlie Mae Antwine Warren on March 13, 1924 in Nelson, Oklahoma. She graduated from Soper High School in Oklahoma in 1942.



She worked at a defense plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma during World War II. She was a Rosie the Riveter. She riveted the tail gunner section on B-51 bombers.



During that time her parents moved to Borger, Texas in 1945. After the war she moved to Borger and worked at the Panhandle State Bank.



She married the late Claude David Faulkner on November 28, 1945 in Pampa, Texas. Audrey and Claude had three children: Ronald D. Faulkner of Clinton, Oklahoma; Diane Faulkner Gonzalez of Dallas, Texas; and Sheila Faulkner Smith of Fort Worth, Texas.



In 1980, they retired and moved to Paris, Texas. Claude David Faulkner passed away in 1993. They were married for almost 48 years. She was a member of the Reno Church of Christ, the Red Hat Society, Prime Time (where she loved to play 42). She also volunteered with the American Cancer Drive in her neighborhood.



She is survived by 6 grandchildren: Wayne England, Mike England, Kim Kerbo, Bobby England, Jeana Deleon and Chris Faulkner. She is survived by 3 great grandchildren: Jennifer England, Dakota Kerbo and Logan Kerbo.



Survivors include sister Willie Mae Seymour and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her brother, Orville Warren and sisters Carolyn Robbins and Pauline Shadbolt.



