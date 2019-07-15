Frances Latham, 88, passed away on July 11, 2019. A Celebration of Her Life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, Texas with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating. Cremation services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger, Texas.



Frances was born January 14, 1931 in Water Valley, Mississippi to Earl Davidson Carr and Gladys Winburn Lawshe Carr. She moved with her family to Stinnett, Texas during the oil boom in the early 1940s. She met and married James Calvin Latham on October 3, 1948. Together they lived in Amarillo, Texas, and she worked as a beautician and raised her three children. She retired to the lake house at Lake Meredith Harbor in 1982, after the death of her husband. Frances was a loyal Volunteer at Northwest Texas Hospital for 30 years; she received her 12,000 hour pin for her dedication. Frances adored spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and baking, traveling and playing card games, as well as dominoes and dice. She was also fond of visiting Native American gaming locations.



She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Gladys Carr, her sisters Corrine and Carita, her husband James Calvin Latham, her daughter Deborah Sanders, and her dear friend and companion Leroy George.



Frances is survived by her two sons, James Latham of Amarillo and Collins Latham and Jackie of Kansas City, MO; her five grandchildren, James Latham, Jr., Kelly Haney and her husband Tye, Michael Latham and his wife Desiree, Wade Pendergrass, and Sean Sanders and his wife Angela; and her nine great grandchildren, Jordan Latham, Katelyn Haney, Cambria Reichenbach, Gianna Latham, Malachi Latham, Faith Pendergrass, Dylan Sanders, Nisa Sanders, and Oria Sanders.



" May her soul be at peace and God grant her eternal rest!" Published in Borger News Herald on July 16, 2019