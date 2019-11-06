|
Frances "Fran" Marie Woods, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Sanford with Pastor Larry Brock, officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch. In lieu of flowers her memory be honored with a gift to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Fran was born June 9, 1940 in Knox City, Texas to Grady McWhorter and Marie Hancock McWhorter. She married Billy Joe Woods on July 24, 1957 in Sanford. Fran was a talented seamstress, and she enjoyed doing it. She worked for many years at Borger Medical Center doing medical billing. Fran had a big heart and great love for people. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Joann Tollison and Mickey Dugan.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Stephenson and husband, Ray of Borger, Cindy Vilas and husband Twan of Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico; grandchildren, Kesli Cazarez and husband Daniel, Aly Gleason, Alex Stephenson, Dylan Vilas, Emily Vilas; brother, Don McWhorter and wife Millie of Brownfield, Texas; and sister, Paula Stricklin of Cortez, Colorado.
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 7, 2019