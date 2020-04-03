|
|
Garrett Loren ("Gary") Crawford passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, at the age of 73. Gary was born in Borger, Texas, the only child of Guy and Alice Crawford, on January 2, 1947. He graduated from Borger High School in 1965 and went on to earn a degree in Applied Mathematics from Texas Technical University. He moved to Austin, Texas, where he began a long career working with and caring for people with hearing impairments. In 1980 Gary wed Linda Robinson and the couple welcomed a daughter, Emily Lauren, in 1982. Gary's work took the family to San Antonio, where their son Michael Garrett was born in 1985, and later to Crookston, Minnesota, where he worked for the Minnesota Department of Human Service and Polk County Social Services. Gary and Linda divorced in 2004. After years of helping the community in northwest Minnesota, Gary retired in 2009, due in part to declining health. Gary is survived by his daughter Emily (Peter) Fritz, son Michael (Elizabeth) Crawford, and five grandchildren: Austin, Paisley, Lucille, Claire and Penelope. Gary lived a happy, carefree life, focused on finding joy and humor in everyday moments. He enjoyed listening to his vinyl records, loved a messy plate of Texas barbecue with a cold beer, and never turned down a nap. Gary will be remembered as a wonderful, loving father with a kind and genuine personality. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be private, with "chairs for your convenience." In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gallaudet University via [email protected] or to the in Gary's name.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 4, 2020