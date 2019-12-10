|
|
Gary Ronald Patterson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Borger, TX. He was welcomed into heaven by his parents, John "Pat" Patterson and Juanita (Jacks) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gary was born August 13, 1943 in Seattle, Washington. His family moved to Borger, Texas in 1947. Gary attended Borger High School where he played football and graduated in 1961. In 1963, he met the love of his life, Marilyn (Drennan). After one month of dating, the couple wed on January 4, 1964. Gary was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 during the Vietnam War and was a combat veteran receiving a bronze star and combat infantryman's badge for his service. Gary returned home in 1968 and went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company as a welder. He retired from Phillips as a construction superintendent after thirty years of service. Gary enjoyed, fishing, boating, camping, and riding his Honda Gold wing. No one loved their pets as much as Gary and he considered them part of the family. He was often seen with one of his beloved dogs riding on the back of his motorcycle or sitting in the passenger seat of his corvette.
Gary is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sue Patterson of Borger; son, John Lesco Patterson and wife Emily of White Deer, TX; grandchildren, Devin Russel Patterson and Holly Paige Patterson; great grandchild, Kaiser Patterson; sister, Lynn Alexander and husband Alan of Farmington, NM.
Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2pm at the Minton Chatwell Funeral Home in Borger, Tx. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of Disabled Veterans, 2816 Tacoma St, Kennewick, WA, 99337
friendsofdisabledveterans.org
Published in Borger News Herald on Dec. 11, 2019