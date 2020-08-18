With profound sadness we mourn the passing of our talented, goofy and loving Gavin Cole Randall, age 21, who entered into eternal peace on August 10th, 2020 due to an accidental drug overdose after a long and courageous battle with addiction. While we are deeply saddened to see him go, we are relieved that his struggle has ended and he is now at peace. It always brought him joy to make new friends and to make others laugh. He was never one to observe life from the sidelines - he grabbed a hold of it with both hands and lived his life to the fullest! Gavin was an incredibly gifted pianist who loved to put his flare on music. Although piano was his passion, he also played guitar, drums and the kazoo (LOL). He loved gaming, music of many genres, and riding his one-wheel hoverboard. He always had an infectious smile and colorful spirit. Gavin loved his family and friends with his whole heart, and when he loved, he loved BIG! He helped bring many friends through some of the darkest times in their lives, and never gave up on anyone. He attended schools at Sanford-Fritch Elementary, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Borger Middle School and High School, Fritch High School and Cookson Hills in Oklahoma, and later attended Frank Phillips College.
He leaves behind his grandparents Chesty & Cindy Randall; his mom and step-dad Brittany & Sam Haney, his sisters Emma and Ava; his aunt and uncle Robyn & Chad Rohan, his cousins Carson & Sawyer; his uncle and aunt Levi & Nicole Randall; a sister Sarah Espino, who was his life-long friend; a close friend & brotherKyle Pozniak; he is also survived by multiple great aunts & uncles; and a great-great grandma, Marva Russell.
He was preceded in death by a baby sibling; his great grandparents, Wanda & Louie Collins and Bill Randall; and a great uncle, Dana Collins.
It is the familys hope that treatment for the cruel disease of addiction will trend toward a broader degree of acceptance and destigmatization and a sense of urgency will be brought to this brutal health crisis affecting so many families. Gavin was a strong-willed young man who tried to fight addiction his own way, but ultimately lost the battle. We will love and miss him for the rest of our lives.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Minton Memorial Chapel in Borger. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park.Gavin will lie in state at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch beginning at 9 am on Monday.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home in Fritch. In lieu of flowers, his memory may be honored with a gift in Gavins name to the Salvation Army, or your favorite charity
.