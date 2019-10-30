|
|
Geneva June Randolph passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Amarillo.
She was born February 15, 1934 in Olustee, Oklahoma to Raymond C. and Minnie Shipley Hamilton. On September 13, 1952, Bobby Randolph and June Hamilton were married in Altus, Oklahoma.
June grew up on a farm. When the family lived in California, Debbie, their daughter recalls that she and her mother would daily pick flowers on the mountain side and make bouquets. After they moved to Borger, June worked for 6 years as a pharmacy aide at H&W Pharmacy. Until her retirement, she worked as a dental assistant for 16 years for Dr. Peeples and Dr. John Barney Andress. She was a valiant cancer survivor twice.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob; a grandson, Bobby Counts; a son-in-law, Richard Chilcote and her parents.
Left behind to cherish her memory are their daughter, Debbie Pollakowski and husband, Steve of Borger; a grandson, Darin Chilcote of Amarillo; a great grandson, Cameron Counts of Borger; 2 sisters: Joyce Fountain of Defuniak Springs, Florida and Judy H. Hamilton of Moore, Oklahoma; a brother, Michael Owens of Tuttle, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 1st and Hedgecoke, Borger. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Borger.
Mrs. Randolph will lie in state Friday, November 1, 2019 at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.
June greeted everyone with that beautiful smile. The family remembers her as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 31, 2019