Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors
314 S Hedgecoke St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 274-7333
Gerald Dwayne Short Sr


1954 - 2019
Gerald Dwayne Short Sr Obituary
Gerald Dwayne Short, Sr., 65, of Borger passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Amarillo. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Gerald was born May 31, 1954 in Dallas County to Aaron and Ilene Short. He was a lifetime resident of the area and married Debra Annis on November 5, 1976 in Stinnett. Gerald was a heavy equipment operator on the pipeline for over 46 years and he worked for D.E. Rice for 25 years. He especially loved to ride Harley's.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Sabrina.
He is survived by his wife Debra; sons, Dwayne Short, Jr. of Corpus Christy, and Larry Cardwell and wife Misty, of Angle, Texas; daughters Tamra Hilton and husband Michael of Borger and Samantha Kuhn of Dallas; He was blessed with 8 grandchildren , Colt, Sadie, Brittney, Tiffany, Anthony, Jaci, Joely, and Liberty and four great-grandchildren; brother, Neal Short and wife, Connie of Stinnett.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
