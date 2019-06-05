Geraldine (Jeri) Robertson, a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. Jeri was born on February 19, 1926 in Wheeler Texas to Aaron J. Williams and Mabel Lamb Williams. She attended Wheeler public schools, and obtained her high school diploma, a year early, at age of 17, after attending classes in summer school in Dallas, Texas. After high school she attended Amarillo Jr. College before moving back to Wheeler and going to work for the Rationing Board. In 1946 she moved to Borger, Texas and went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company. On February 16, 1946 she married Harold A. Robertson at the First Baptist Church in Borger, Texas. Jeri was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a volunteer at the Hutchinson County library and the North Plains Hospital in Borger, Texas. For more than thirty years Jeri worked at the First National Bank and Panhandle Bank and Trust Company, where she developed many friendships with her customers and co-workers. She also owned and operated the Hitching Post Drive Inn from 1966 to 1969. After retirement she turned her interest to real estate with her close friend Clyde Hutto. In 2007 she moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma to be near her family where she happily remained until her final day.



Jeri always lived life to its fullest. She was a beautiful seamstress and loved doing needle point. She was also an avid reader, and enjoyed playing bridge and dominos. She also loved going on cruises and her travels to Alaska.

Jeri was always a loving and devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cared deeply for her family and enjoyed the company of the many friends she made throughout her life.

Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Harold, in 1986, grandson Casey A. Butler in 1977, and a sister, Patsy June (Pat) Reeves.

Left to celebrate her life and heavenly destination are her: son Larry D. Robertson, and his wife Kathy; their daughters, Jennifer Lamb and her husband Brandon Lamb; and Amy Huff and her husband, Patrick Huff; her daughter Janie Butler and husband, Doug, their son Jason Butler and wife Misti; and daughter Kellee Butler and great grandchildren, Nicholas and Ella Butler, Isabel and Addison Lamb, Charlie and Judy Huff; Jeri also left behind many nieces, nephews and their families.

The family wishes to thank Legends on Mingo Road and Grace Hospice for their loving care during her final days.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held at Minton Chatwell Funeral Home in Borger Texas from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on June 6th followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7th, at Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to charity.