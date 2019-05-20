|
Glenda McPherson passed away April 17, 2019 in Borger.
She was born March 2, 1941 at Chester, Okla- homa to James Leon- ard and Helen Maude (Hoskins) Louthan.
Mrs. McPherson was a Baptist and worked as a nurses aid.
She was preceded in death by a son Garth Richards; a daughter Kayle
Fawn Richards and her parents.
Her survivors include: 2 daughters: Justie Lee
Richards of Amarillo and Jo Clancy and husband Greg of Amarillo; 2 sisters: Peggy Kopecky of Ter- rill, Texas and Vergie Berry and husband Dean of Borger; 8 grandchildren: Triston Timmons and wife Delicia of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Micah Timmons and wife Melissa of Amarillo, Shilow Timmons and wife Fallon of Borger, Jaime Anaya husband Kris of Borger, Adam Berry of Borger, John Berry and wife Alesha of Colorado Springs, Max Richards of Lubbock and A.D. Storm and wife Brandy of Panhandle and 1 great grandchild.
Mrs. McPherson will lie in state from 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM on Friday, April 19 at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street, Borger.
??Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Highland Park Cemetery, Borger.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 19, 2019