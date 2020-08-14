Glenda Fay Rhodes, 67 of Borger passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Amarillo. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Glenda was born January 1, 1953 in Clarksville, TX to Russell Dickson Sr. and Lillie (Moore) Dickson. She was a license dietician working for the Texarkana Correction Facility. She loved to cook, shop and loved to talk to people. She had a really big heart. She was a committee chairman at the New Zion Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death was her parents, a brother Russell Dickson Jr. and a sister Margaret Dickson.
Surviving is her brothers Rev. Charles Dickson and wife Ollie of Paris, TX: Ricky Dickson and wife Jenneane of Borger; Lewis Dickson and wife Delores of Borger. Sister Wanda D. King of Borger.Aunts
Allie Zoiffer, Polly Stamps, Vera Golightly and Alice Faye Lotts. Great niece Ania MacCambell. her baby Jordain Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.