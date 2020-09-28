Gregory Nelson Lowry, 72, of Memphis died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Memphis.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.
Gregory was born July 15, 1948 in Caney, Kansas to Andrew Nelson and Billie Bernice Lowry. He married Carolyn Sue Rogers on May 30, 1970 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was a retired US Navy veteran. He had been a resident of Borger for 32 years working for the Borger Refinery before moving to Memphis 16 years ago. He loved hunting, riding horses, and shooting. He volunteered for Memphis Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Memphis American Legion. He dearly loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Everett Lowry.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Lowry of Memphis; his sons, Geoffrey Lowry of Amarillo and John Lowry and wife Annie of Tulia; his sister, Linda Kelley and husband Pat of Pocola, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren, Austin Lowry, Joanna Lowry, Sean Lowry, Cody Lowry, Aaron Lowry, C'era Fuentes, and Braden Fuentes; and two great grandchildren.
The family request memorials be sent to Memphis Meals on Wheels or the Memphis American Legion.
