Guy Wayne Shelton, 64 of Borger passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Borger. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Fairlanes Baptist Church in Borger. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Guy was born September 7, 1955 in Ardmore, OK to Wayne O. and Gladys Lucille (Smith) Shelton. Came to Borger in 1963 with his family. He retired from Conoco- Phillips as a stillman in November 2012. He loved to be with his grandsons, taking the family camping, technology, reading and helping anyone that needed help.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving is his daughter Mandy Shelton of Haslet, TX. Son Bradley and wife Bailey Shelton of Big Spring, TX. Grandsons Hayden, Dax and Bodhi. Brothers Bill and wife Teresa Shelton of Haslet, TX; Randy Shelton of Amarillo, TX.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 18, 2020