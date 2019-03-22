G.W. "Dub" Long, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Funeral services will be held 2 pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Celebration Family Church in Fritch. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.



Dub was born December 28, 1929 in Oklaunion, Texas to E.C. Long and Eva Brock Long. He worked as an operator for Phillips for 15 years and then he ran his own used item store.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; son, Ronnie Long; grandson, Doug Long; great granddaughter, Jerrica Escobar; brothers, John and Grady Long; and sisters, Gracie Sanders, Opal Hibbens, Thelma Conner and Alta Rawle.



Survivors include his children, Debbie Jennings and her husband, Mike, Susan Holland and her husband, Joe, Delwin Long and his wife, Lyndol all of Borger; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and Cuyler Andrew Ramsay due to arrive in May; and daughter-in-law, Debra Long.