Harlene Lambert, 84. Our beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away on July 12, 2020. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.



Harlene was born April 27, 1936 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Harlan Haskell Huffman and Ruby Faye Lovelace Huffman. She was an Educator and Librarian, teaching for several years before she became the Librarian. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Fritch and has been a resident of this area for the past 46 years. She loved her family.



Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother Ernie Huffman and her grandson Guy Matthew Lambert.



Harlene is survived by her husband Wayne, her two sons Guy Wayne Lambert, Jr. and his wife Kristen of Colmnesneil, TX and Kirk Lambert and his wife Melissa of Fritch, her daughter Dana Hoeffner and her husband Doug of Lubbock, her six grandchildren Whitney Reeves, Chase Lambert, Tyler Lambert, Eric Hoeffner, Ty Lambert and Derrick Hoeffner, her eleven great grandchildren and her sister Donna McAskill and her husband Don of El Reno, OK, her brother Kenneth Huffman and his wife Linda of Bryan, Tx.









