BURGIN FUNERAL HOME - Borger
200 S McGee St
Borger, TX 79007
(806) 273-3690
Mr Harold Alexander


1940 - 2020
Mr Harold Alexander Obituary
Harold Alexander, 79, of Borger passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. He was born October 15, 1940 in Shattuck, Ok. He played football for Borger High School, was in the graduating class of 1960 and became a lifetime resident of Borger, Tx. Harold then went on to become an Iron Worker, became the head of the local union, and the started his own construction company.

He enjoyed having breakfast ever morning with his close friends. They knew him as a man who lived life on his won terms, loved to flirt with the ladies, and didn't take fashion advice from anyone. His signature look was all his, plaid shirt with two pickets, brown pants barely held up with suspenders, and a hat.

Harold was preceded in death by parents, and wife of 52 years, Sherry Huffman Alexander.

He is survived by his daughter Crystal Alexander of Amarillo, sisters linda Overman and husband Bill of Dallas, Tx., and Glinda Foster and husband David of Petal, Ms., his grandson Cory Gilford of Amarillo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation is under the direction of Burgin Funeral Home in Borger. A celebration of life will take place once the covid virus is no longer an issue.
Published in Borger News Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
