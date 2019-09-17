|
|
Harold Franklin Hooper, 97, currently of Granbury, TX, formerly a long-time Texas Panhandle resident, entered eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2019 in Granbury, TX. Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Graveside service: 11:00 AM, Friday, September, 20, 2019, Stinnett Cemetery, Visitation: 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.
Harold was born in Harding County, New Mexico on October 17th, 1921. He attended school in Roy, NM and graduated Roy High School in 1939. Harold was a veteran of WW II, serving in the United States Army as a Master Sergeant (E8) radio operator in the Pacific theater. After the war he continued to serve as a Warrant Officer in the National Guard. He was preceded in death by his sister Verna Beth; his parents, Willie and Ethel; his brother Chester Lou and his beloved wife of 69 years, Ferne Marie in 2013.
Harold is survived by his children – Sherry Lynn and her husband Leon Phelps of College Station, TX ; Don Wesley and his wife Sandra of Missouri City, TX ; Suzanne (Sue) and her husband Randy Martin of Lubbock TX; Leslie Dean (Charlie) and his wife Louise of Granbury, TX; Russell Neal and his wife Shelly of Granbury, TX ; Scott Emory and his wife Kathy of Katy, TX. Among this brood of six siblings are multiple generations of the Hooper clan. Eighteen grandchildren; Thirty-Six great grandchildren; One great-great-grandchild and two more great-great-grandchildren on the way.
After marriage to Ferne in 1943, and a GI bill education at West Texas State University, Harold entered into a life of civil service with the United States Postal Service. Harold retired from USPS in 1977, and immediately began his second career in and around Borger, Texas. Working in a variety of capacities at companies like Davis Chevrolet, WE Neill Engineering and Kracke-Gober-Blair Construction, Harold was the consummate professional in roles of sales, operations, and facilities management. Harold's final career was that of substitute teacher in the Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD as well as Fritch ISD.
Harold was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and attended congregations in Borger, Stinnett, Fritch and Granbury, TX over the years. His faith was passed on readily to his family, his friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. This steadfast faith is what his entire family is resting on to navigate this time of passing.
Harold was a multi-decade volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. Serving in roles from Assistant Scoutmaster to Council Executive to Woodbadge Course Director, he had a heart for instilling traits of leadership and character into the lives of young men across the Panhandle. Harold was honored to receive the Silver Beaver award for his lifetime of service to the BSA, in 1974. Harold's scouting legacy is evidenced by the 7 Eagle Scouts among his Four Sons, One Grandson and Two Great-Grandsons.
Harold was one of the finest 'shade tree mechanics' you would ever know. He always said "…with a few tools and a little bit of 'know-how', you can fix almost anything." He was an avid reader, a very studious teacher and quick to open his home for conversation, debate and vibrant discussion on the happenings of the day – usually around a pot of fresh coffee. Many a trip was taken during his years in the Panhandle, with his favorite destination being the 'high-country' of north-eastern New Mexico and the Cimarron valley. Summers at the Philmont scout ranch outside Cimarron, NM were an especially fond location for Harold and his family.
Harold Franklin Hooper will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Borger News Herald on Sept. 17, 2019