Harold Lloyd Isaacs, 80, passed away Mon- day, April 22, 2019.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Minton Memo- rial Chapel with Pastor Fred Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at

the funeral home. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to the , 3915 Bell Street, Amarillo, Texas 79109.

Harold was born July 2, 1938 in Grand Junc- tion, Colorado to Warren Henry Isaacs and Lil- lian Lorene Lamb Isaacs. He proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Harold married Betty Lou Jones on July 31, 1958 in Stinnett. He was a proud member of Stinnett Church of Christ. Harold enjoyed fishing, going to the lake and playing his guitar. In fact he was often invited to play his guitar on the radio for KBB.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Leroy Isaacs; brothers, Leroy Isaacs, Johnny Isaacs; and sister, Lucille Gilmore.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Borger; son, Samuel David Isaacs of Mississippi; daughters, Teresa Franco and husband Ruben of Amarillo, Shella Demar of Stone Creek, New York, Carla JoAnn Postoak of Borger; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Arvella Isaacs of Stanford, Texas; sisters, Rosa Lee Farrell of Ten- nessee, Betty Jean Jones and husband Charles of Rockwood, Tennessee, Barbara Duval of Massa- chusetts, Sharon Morgan of Borger, Carol Wood- ward and husband Larry of Borger, Nancy White and husband Elias of Borger, Debbie White of McCamey, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.