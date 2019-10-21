|
|
Hazel Lois "Cricket" Livergood, 95, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Canadian River Cowboy Church with Pastor Billy Paul Vinson officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park with L.W. Henshaw officiating. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to the Canadian River Cowboy Church, PO Box 142, Borger, TX 79008 or to Interim Hospice, 2217 Perryton Parkway, Pampa, Texas 79065.
Cricket was born November 4, 1923 in Altus, Oklahoma to James Trammel and Mattie Belle Reed. She married Elmo Livergood on February 11, 1972 in La Mirada, California. Cricket loved to bake and enjoyed taking care of other people.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark; five brothers; and six sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Williams and husband John of Gainesville; grandchildren, Susan Swan, David Williams; sister, Neva Dorman of Sun City, Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews including nieces, LaDonna Henshaw and husband L.W. of Borger and Cristin Snell and husband Kyle of Amarillo; and a host of extended family.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 22, 2019