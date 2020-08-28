Josephine Mae Richter was born sleeping on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Her identical twin sister, Helen Grace Richter, passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on Thursday, August 20, 2020.



They are the daughters of Bryan Richter and Sarah Owen Richter.



They are preceded in death by their paternal grandmother, Cathy Richter.



Josephine and Helen are deeply loved by their parents, Bryan and Sarah Richter of Borger; big sister, Margot; maternal grandparents, William and Mary Owen of Uvalde, Texas; and paternal grandparents, Jroy Richter and wife Vicki of Baxter Springs, Kansas.





