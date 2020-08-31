Helen Marie Roth Havron of Fritch, Texas went to her heavenly home on August 27, 2020, with her family by her side. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 31st at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Fritch.

Helen was born in Kennebec, South Dakota on March 31, 1932 to Jacob and Rosina Stoebner Roth. She was raised around the Kennebec area where she and her brothers and sisters used to walk to school and loved to attend area dances in Vivian. She and her sisters were excellent cooks which they learned from their mother. On February 2, 1952 Helen married Joe Emerson Havron, her husband of 67 years. And to that marriage a son, Jessy , was born two years later. Helen spent most of her life as a homemaker. She also worked as a cook for the school system for a while, always trying new recipes. Helen loved to go camping with friends and family, and loved going to and having garage sales. She was one that would never turn you away, if you were hungry. Her favorite saying was "from the lips to the hips". God has gained another Angel.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, her parents, her sisters, Bertha Mundlien, Frieda Authier, Dorothy Dominiack, Nonie Lunder and Alma Larson; brothers, Harry Roth, Emiel Roth, and Ed Roth.

She is survived by her son, Jessy and friend Namie; grandsons, Dustin and Tyson and a great-grandson, Luke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store